Global X Health & Wellness ETF (NASDAQ:BFIT) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Global X Health & Wellness ETF (NASDAQ:BFIT) saw a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,900 shares, a decrease of 34.9% from the March 31st total of 22,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Shares of Global X Health & Wellness ETF stock opened at $27.59 on Friday. Global X Health & Wellness ETF has a 12-month low of $17.06 and a 12-month high of $28.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.15 and its 200-day moving average is $25.94.

