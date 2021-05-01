Affiliated Managers Group (AMG) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, May 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $4.26 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $4.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.71 by $0.51. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 19.15% and a net margin of 5.37%. The business had revenue of $555.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $509.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.52 earnings per share. Affiliated Managers Group’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Affiliated Managers Group to post $13 EPS for the current fiscal year and $14 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Affiliated Managers Group stock opened at $161.17 on Friday. Affiliated Managers Group has a 12 month low of $56.80 and a 12 month high of $165.86. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $152.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.98. The company has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.77, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.44.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.28%.

In other Affiliated Managers Group news, Director Reuben Jeffery III purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $145.53 per share, for a total transaction of $363,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,546,775. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jay C. Horgen bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $136.23 per share, with a total value of $544,920.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 136,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,530,821.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AMG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Citigroup upgraded Affiliated Managers Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $108.50 to $172.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $120.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Affiliated Managers Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.83.

About Affiliated Managers Group

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

