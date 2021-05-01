Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) Rating Reiterated by DZ Bank

Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at DZ Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on DHER. Berenberg Bank set a €160.00 ($188.24) target price on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €128.00 ($150.59) price target on Delivery Hero and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley set a €160.00 ($188.24) price objective on Delivery Hero and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America set a €130.00 ($152.94) target price on Delivery Hero and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Independent Research set a €140.00 ($164.71) target price on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Delivery Hero has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €147.25 ($173.24).

DHER stock opened at €132.05 ($155.35) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.23. Delivery Hero has a 52 week low of €75.04 ($88.28) and a 52 week high of €145.40 ($171.06). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €117.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €115.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.88 billion and a P/E ratio of -28.20.

Delivery Hero Company Profile

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates in 44 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. Delivery Hero SE has a strategic partnership agreement with Woowa Brothers Corp. to expand its Asian operations. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

