Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) Rating Reiterated by DZ Bank

Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at DZ Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on DHER. Berenberg Bank set a €160.00 ($188.24) target price on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €128.00 ($150.59) price target on Delivery Hero and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley set a €160.00 ($188.24) price objective on Delivery Hero and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America set a €130.00 ($152.94) target price on Delivery Hero and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Independent Research set a €140.00 ($164.71) target price on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Delivery Hero has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €147.25 ($173.24).

Get Delivery Hero alerts:

DHER stock opened at €132.05 ($155.35) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.23. Delivery Hero has a 52 week low of €75.04 ($88.28) and a 52 week high of €145.40 ($171.06). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €117.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €115.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.88 billion and a P/E ratio of -28.20.

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates in 44 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. Delivery Hero SE has a strategic partnership agreement with Woowa Brothers Corp. to expand its Asian operations. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

Featured Article: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for Delivery Hero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delivery Hero and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.