SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) Lifted to “Reduce” at AlphaValue

AlphaValue upgraded shares of SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) to a reduce rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.
Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Oddo Bhf lowered SSAB AB (publ) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley raised SSAB AB (publ) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised SSAB AB (publ) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Exane BNP Paribas raised SSAB AB (publ) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on SSAB AB (publ) in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a buy rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $3.00.
OTCMKTS SSAAY opened at $2.74 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. SSAB AB has a 52-week low of $0.96 and a 52-week high of $2.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.02. The firm has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.44 and a beta of 1.25.
About SSAB AB (publ)
SSAB AB (publ) produces and sells steel products in the United States, Sweden, Finland, Germany, Denmark, and internationally. It operates through five segments: SSAB Special Steels, SSAB Europe, SSAB Americas, Tibnor, and Ruukki Construction. The SSAB Special Steels segment offers quenched and tempered steels, and hot-rolled advanced high-strength steel products.
