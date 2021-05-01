JMP Securities Raises Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Price Target to $310.00

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) had its price target increased by JMP Securities from $296.00 to $310.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Workday in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a neutral rating and a $235.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Workday in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They set a buy rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Workday from $255.00 to $278.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Workday from $251.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, OTR Global upgraded shares of Workday to a positive rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $265.04.

Shares of Workday stock opened at $247.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $254.35 and a 200 day moving average of $239.54. The firm has a market cap of $60.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -132.08 and a beta of 1.59. Workday has a 1 year low of $144.81 and a 1 year high of $282.77.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The software maker reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Workday had a negative net margin of 10.77% and a negative return on equity of 10.56%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Workday will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

In other Workday news, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 7,344 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.68, for a total transaction of $1,863,025.92. Also, Director David A. Duffield sold 108,900 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.43, for a total transaction of $28,034,127.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 444,255 shares of company stock worth $113,608,400 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 26.51% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of Workday by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,308,544 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,990,810,000 after buying an additional 106,280 shares during the last quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Workday during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $738,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Workday by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,659,485 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,116,459,000 after buying an additional 304,728 shares during the last quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC raised its position in shares of Workday by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 4,127,450 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $988,978,000 after buying an additional 422,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Workday by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,390,549 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $572,799,000 after buying an additional 38,560 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.98% of the company’s stock.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human resources. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

