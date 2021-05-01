Piper Sandler Initiates Coverage on Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT)

Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Sprout Social’s Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.64) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.14) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.52) EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Sprout Social from $50.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Sprout Social from $53.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Barclays lifted their target price on Sprout Social from $68.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Sprout Social from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Sprout Social from $55.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sprout Social presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $67.20.

Get Sprout Social alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SPT opened at $66.29 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $60.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.24. The company has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.17. Sprout Social has a 12-month low of $16.01 and a 12-month high of $82.47.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $37.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.87 million. Sprout Social’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sprout Social will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.98, for a total transaction of $1,079,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 54,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.27, for a total value of $3,200,580.00. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 205,261 shares of company stock valued at $12,795,073.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SPT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Sprout Social by 56.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 3,656 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Sprout Social by 16,277.3% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 138,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,217,000 after buying an additional 137,869 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in Sprout Social by 63.5% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 27,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after buying an additional 10,511 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Sprout Social in the third quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Sprout Social by 201.4% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 50,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after buying an additional 34,039 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.51% of the company’s stock.

About Sprout Social

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Sprout Social Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprout Social and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.