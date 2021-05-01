Principal Solar (OTCMKTS:PSWW) vs. PPL (NYSE:PPL) Financial Analysis

Principal Solar (OTCMKTS:PSWW) and PPL (NYSE:PPL) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

67.2% of PPL shares are owned by institutional investors. 39.2% of Principal Solar shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of PPL shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Principal Solar and PPL’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Principal Solar N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A PPL $7.77 billion 2.88 $1.75 billion $2.45 11.89

PPL has higher revenue and earnings than Principal Solar.

Profitability

This table compares Principal Solar and PPL’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Principal Solar N/A N/A N/A PPL 21.93% 13.76% 3.91%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Principal Solar and PPL, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Principal Solar 0 0 0 0 N/A PPL 0 9 6 0 2.40

PPL has a consensus target price of $34.25, indicating a potential upside of 17.58%. Given PPL’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe PPL is more favorable than Principal Solar.

Risk & Volatility

Principal Solar has a beta of 8.75, indicating that its stock price is 775% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PPL has a beta of 0.72, indicating that its stock price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

PPL beats Principal Solar on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Principal Solar Company Profile

Principal Solar, Inc. owns and operates solar generation facilities. The company is based in Lewisville, Texas.

PPL Company Profile

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 425,000 electric and 332,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 536,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia. The company also provides electric delivery services to approximately 1.4 million customers in Pennsylvania; operates electricity distribution networks in the United Kingdom; generates electricity from coal, gas, hydro, and solar sources in Kentucky; and sells wholesale electricity to two municipalities in Kentucky. PPL Corporation was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Allentown, Pennsylvania.

