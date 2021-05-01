SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing life-changing medicines for patients with severe rare diseases and cancer. The company’s product pipeline consists of Nirogacestat and Mirdametinib which are in clinical stage. SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc. is based in Stamford, United States. “

Get SpringWorks Therapeutics alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from $101.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $112.00 price objective on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.67.

Shares of NASDAQ SWTX opened at $71.86 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.30 and a beta of 0.92. SpringWorks Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $28.92 and a 52-week high of $96.48. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $71.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.51.

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $35.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SpringWorks Therapeutics will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SpringWorks Therapeutics news, Director Stephen P. Squinto sold 1,568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.04, for a total transaction of $117,662.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider L. Mary Smith sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.07, for a total transaction of $680,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 177,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,083,173.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,194 shares of company stock valued at $3,466,310 in the last 90 days. 51.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 68.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,246,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,890,000 after acquiring an additional 911,500 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 647,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,986,000 after acquiring an additional 104,920 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $34,156,000. Artal Group S.A. grew its stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 57.9% in the 4th quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 450,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,634,000 after acquiring an additional 165,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $23,655,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.25% of the company’s stock.

About SpringWorks Therapeutics

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of desmoid tumors.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SpringWorks Therapeutics (SWTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SpringWorks Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SpringWorks Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.