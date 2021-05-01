Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sculptor Capital Management Inc. is an asset management firm providing investment products which includes multi-strategy, credit and real estate. It operates primarily in New York, London, Hong Kong and Shanghai. Sculptor Capital Management Inc., formerly known as Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc., is based in New York, United States. “

Get Sculptor Capital Management alerts:

NYSE:SCU opened at $22.74 on Thursday. Sculptor Capital Management has a 1 year low of $9.10 and a 1 year high of $26.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.97 and a 200-day moving average of $17.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.43 and a beta of 1.47.

Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $6.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $3.99. Sculptor Capital Management had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 74.87%. The company had revenue of $599.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $479.70 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Sculptor Capital Management will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Wayne Cohen sold 9,239 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.71, for a total value of $200,578.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 9.39% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sculptor Capital Management by 12.7% in the first quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 19,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 2,230 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sculptor Capital Management during the 1st quarter worth $63,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Sculptor Capital Management during the 1st quarter worth $3,666,000. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Sculptor Capital Management by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 37,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,000 after acquiring an additional 1,952 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sculptor Capital Management during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. 20.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sculptor Capital Management

Sculptor Capital Management, Inc is a publicly owned hedge fund sponsor. The firm provides investment advisory services to its clients. It primarily caters to institutional investors, which include pension funds, fund-of-funds, foundations and endowments, corporations and other institutions, private banks and family offices.

See Also: How does quantitative easing work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sculptor Capital Management (SCU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sculptor Capital Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sculptor Capital Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.