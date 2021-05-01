Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Apollo Investment Corporation is a closed-end investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. The Company’s investment portfolio will be principally in middle-market private companies. “

Shares of Apollo Investment stock opened at $14.53 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $948.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.75 and a beta of 2.00. Apollo Investment has a 52 week low of $7.33 and a 52 week high of $14.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The asset manager reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $54.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.76 million. Apollo Investment had a negative net margin of 43.98% and a positive return on equity of 12.35%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Apollo Investment will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Apollo Investment by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 23,101 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Apollo Investment by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 21,369 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Apollo Investment by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 48,810 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 4,090 shares in the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC increased its position in shares of Apollo Investment by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 219,713 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,014,000 after buying an additional 15,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Apollo Investment by 101.5% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 118,281 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after buying an additional 59,583 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.50% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Investment Company Profile

Apollo Investment Corporation is business development company specializing in middle market companies. It provides direct equity capital, mezzanine and senior secured loans, unsecured debt, and subordinated debt and loans. It also seeks to invest in PIPES transactions. The fund may also invest in securities of public companies that are thinly traded and may acquire investments in the secondary market and structured products.

