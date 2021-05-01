Sierra Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Sierra Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sierra Metals Inc. is a mining company which engages in the production, exploration and development of precious and base metals. Its properties primarily include Yauricocha mine, Bolivar mine and Cusi mine. Sierra Metals Inc. is headquartered in Toronto, Canada. “

Get Sierra Metals alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Sierra Metals from $4.50 to $4.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN SMTS opened at $3.56 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $579.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.39 and a beta of 1.81. Sierra Metals has a one year low of $0.65 and a one year high of $3.92.

Sierra Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.04). Sierra Metals had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 15.38%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sierra Metals will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new position in Sierra Metals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Sierra Metals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sierra Metals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Sierra Metals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $132,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Sierra Metals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $522,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.39% of the company’s stock.

About Sierra Metals

Sierra Metals Inc focuses on the production, exploration, and development of precious and base metals in Peru and Mexico. It primarily focuses on exploration of silver, copper, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. The company's flagship property is the 81.84% owned polymetallic Yauricocha Mine covering an area of 18,778 hectares located in the Yauyos province in Peru.

Featured Article: How to read a candlestick chart



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sierra Metals (SMTS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sierra Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sierra Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.