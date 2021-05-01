Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Waterstone Financial, Inc. Raised by Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:WSBF)

Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF) – Analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Waterstone Financial in a report issued on Tuesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Nosal now expects that the savings and loans company will post earnings per share of $0.59 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.49. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $20.50 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Waterstone Financial’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.40 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.59 EPS.

Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.23. Waterstone Financial had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 19.04%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Waterstone Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ WSBF opened at $19.70 on Thursday. Waterstone Financial has a one year low of $12.10 and a one year high of $21.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $497.03 million, a PE ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 0.25.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WSBF. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Waterstone Financial by 225.7% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,482 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waterstone Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Waterstone Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Waterstone Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Waterstone Financial by 308.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,421 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 4,093 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Ellen Syburg Bartel sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.61, for a total transaction of $51,525.00. Also, Director Michael L. Hansen sold 6,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total value of $120,369.35. Following the sale, the director now owns 84,111 shares in the company, valued at $1,644,370.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,054 shares of company stock worth $450,971 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 12th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. Waterstone Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.39%.

Waterstone Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for WaterStone Bank SSB that provides various financial services to customers in southeastern Wisconsin, the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The Community Banking segment offers consumer and business banking products and services, such as deposit and transactional solutions, including checking accounts, online banking and bill pay services, and money transfer services, as well as credit, debit, and pre-paid cards; investable funds solutions comprising savings, money market deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; lending solutions consisting of residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, personal and installment loans, real estate financing, business loans, and business lines of credit; and fixed and variable annuities, and insurance products, as well as trust and investment management accounts.

