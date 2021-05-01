Brokers Offer Predictions for Sensata Technologies Holding plc’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:ST)

Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Sensata Technologies in a report issued on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Kelley now forecasts that the scientific and technical instruments company will earn $0.90 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.73. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Sensata Technologies’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.86 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.50 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on ST. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays increased their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Sensata Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Sensata Technologies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Sensata Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.55.

NYSE ST opened at $57.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 4.33 and a quick ratio of 3.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $59.67 and its 200-day moving average is $54.05. Sensata Technologies has a one year low of $31.50 and a one year high of $64.80.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.12. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 3.22%. The firm had revenue of $942.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $893.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 332.4% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,309,872 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $332,783,000 after acquiring an additional 4,850,690 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 3,655.7% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,687,764 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $97,807,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642,825 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $84,347,000. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI bought a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $50,236,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 75.1% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,293,214 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $68,205,000 after purchasing an additional 554,548 shares during the last quarter. 94.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sensata Technologies Company Profile

Sensata Technologies Holding plc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells sensors, sensor-based solutions, controls, and other products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment offers pressure sensors, including microfused strain gage, ceramic capacitive, and micro-electromechanical sensors; speed and position sensors, such as magnetic speed and position sensors, and mechanical/electrical control systems; and temperature sensors.

