Truist Securiti Weighs in on Asbury Automotive Group, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:ABG)

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti boosted their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Asbury Automotive Group in a report issued on Tuesday, April 27th. Truist Securiti analyst S. Benjamin now forecasts that the company will earn $4.45 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $3.63. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Asbury Automotive Group’s Q3 2021 earnings at $4.51 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $4.29 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $17.93 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $16.07 EPS.

Get Asbury Automotive Group alerts:

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $4.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by $1.17. Asbury Automotive Group had a return on equity of 29.87% and a net margin of 3.08%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.80 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Asbury Automotive Group from $180.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Asbury Automotive Group from $180.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Asbury Automotive Group from $180.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on Asbury Automotive Group from $180.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.89.

ABG stock opened at $198.61 on Friday. Asbury Automotive Group has a fifty-two week low of $88.74 and a fifty-two week high of $233.58. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $198.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.75.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABG. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group during the 4th quarter valued at $66,527,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 95.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 902,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,590,000 after buying an additional 440,290 shares during the period. Impactive Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Impactive Capital LP now owns 793,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,684,000 after buying an additional 197,949 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 106.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 270,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,425,000 after purchasing an additional 139,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarus Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group in the 1st quarter worth $446,000.

In other news, SVP Jed Milstein sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $320,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,098,240. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Juanita T. James sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.80, for a total value of $123,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,663 shares in the company, valued at $1,098,062.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,655 shares of company stock worth $5,393,962 over the last ninety days. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Asbury Automotive Group

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

Featured Article: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Asbury Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asbury Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.