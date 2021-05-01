Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Given a $150.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $150.00 price objective on Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the iPhone maker’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on AAPL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Apple from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $128.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Barclays reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $136.00 target price (up from $116.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Fundamental Research increased their target price on shares of Apple from $113.91 to $148.12 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Apple from $133.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Apple from $131.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $142.49.

Shares of AAPL opened at $131.46 on Tuesday. Apple has a fifty-two week low of $71.46 and a fifty-two week high of $145.09. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $89.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.84 billion. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Apple will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total transaction of $16,832,436.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total transaction of $2,441,126.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 429.5% during the 3rd quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 48,398 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,605,000 after purchasing an additional 39,258 shares during the period. United Bank lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 307.8% in the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 43,670 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,057,000 after acquiring an additional 32,962 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 284.4% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 14,908,820 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,724,390,000 after acquiring an additional 11,030,352 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 327.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 182,455 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $21,130,000 after acquiring an additional 139,789 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,238,000. 57.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

