Foley Trasimene Acquisition (NYSE:WPF) Now Covered by Analysts at DA Davidson

DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Foley Trasimene Acquisition (NYSE:WPF) in a report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.
Shares of WPF stock opened at $10.05 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.57. Foley Trasimene Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.74 and a fifty-two week high of $14.51.
In related news, major shareholder Mfn Partners, Lp sold 4,100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $45,100,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Foley Trasimene Acquisition Company Profile
Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company focuses on identifying a prospective target business in financial technology or business process outsourcing.
Recommended Story: What is an overbought condition?
Receive News & Ratings for Foley Trasimene Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foley Trasimene Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.