Foley Trasimene Acquisition (NYSE:WPF) Now Covered by Analysts at DA Davidson

DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Foley Trasimene Acquisition (NYSE:WPF) in a report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of WPF stock opened at $10.05 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.57. Foley Trasimene Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.74 and a fifty-two week high of $14.51.

In related news, major shareholder Mfn Partners, Lp sold 4,100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $45,100,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fort Baker Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Foley Trasimene Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $3,108,000. Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new position in shares of Foley Trasimene Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $757,000. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Foley Trasimene Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $372,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Foley Trasimene Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $12,963,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Foley Trasimene Acquisition by 211.4% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 144,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,613,000 after buying an additional 97,964 shares in the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Foley Trasimene Acquisition Company Profile

Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company focuses on identifying a prospective target business in financial technology or business process outsourcing.

