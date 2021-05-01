Lear (NYSE:LEA) Price Target Raised to $200.00 at KeyCorp

Lear (NYSE:LEA) had its price target lifted by KeyCorp from $195.00 to $200.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Lear from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Wolfe Research reissued a peer perform rating on shares of Lear in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Lear from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a $184.00 price objective on shares of Lear in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded Lear from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $176.64.

Shares of NYSE:LEA opened at $183.84 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $11.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $182.26 and its 200-day moving average is $160.11. Lear has a 52-week low of $87.76 and a 52-week high of $196.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The auto parts company reported $3.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. Lear had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 0.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lear will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 3rd. Lear’s payout ratio is 7.15%.

In other news, SVP Thomas A. Didonato sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.14, for a total value of $3,682,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,985,645.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.22, for a total transaction of $1,852,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,370,641.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lear by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,084 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in Lear by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 22,974 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,654,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Lear by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,179,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Pettee Investors Inc. boosted its stake in Lear by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. now owns 6,700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in Lear by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,992 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. 92.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Lear

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, key seat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

