KeyCorp Comments on Armstrong World Industries, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:AWI)

Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) – Research analysts at KeyCorp increased their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Armstrong World Industries in a report released on Tuesday, April 27th. KeyCorp analyst K. Zener now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings per share of $0.91 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.85. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Armstrong World Industries’ Q3 2021 earnings at $1.14 EPS.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The construction company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $251.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.92 million. Armstrong World Industries had a positive return on equity of 49.60% and a negative net margin of 7.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Truist increased their target price on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Armstrong World Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.90.

AWI stock opened at $103.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.86. Armstrong World Industries has a 1 year low of $57.96 and a 1 year high of $106.48. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.48. The stock has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.02, a P/E/G ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 1.27.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AWI. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,226,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 239.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 651,269 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,448,000 after acquiring an additional 459,390 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 2,697.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 343,663 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,565,000 after acquiring an additional 331,380 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $19,184,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 317.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 129,915 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,664,000 after acquiring an additional 98,831 shares in the last quarter.

In other Armstrong World Industries news, VP Stephen F. Mcnamara sold 11,843 shares of Armstrong World Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.41, for a total transaction of $1,047,039.63. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,415 shares in the company, valued at $2,158,530.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Ellen R. Romano sold 2,000 shares of Armstrong World Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $184,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,680 shares in the company, valued at $1,442,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,637 shares of company stock valued at $2,810,173. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. Armstrong World Industries’s payout ratio is presently 17.57%.

Armstrong World Industries Company Profile

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments.

