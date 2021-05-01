HSBC (LON:HSBA) Given a GBX 535 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 535 ($6.99) price target on HSBC (LON:HSBA) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 440 ($5.75) target price on shares of HSBC and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 400 ($5.23) price target on shares of HSBC and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday. Investec downgraded shares of HSBC to a sell rating and set a GBX 415 ($5.42) price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 465 ($6.08) price target on shares of HSBC and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Barclays restated a sell rating and set a GBX 470 ($6.14) price target on shares of HSBC in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 444.45 ($5.81).

HSBC stock opened at GBX 452.80 ($5.92) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 427.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 397.39. The firm has a market capitalization of £92.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.05. HSBC has a 52-week low of GBX 281.50 ($3.68) and a 52-week high of GBX 466.54 ($6.10).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.47%.

In other news, insider Noel Quinn sold 18,746 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 425 ($5.55), for a total transaction of £79,670.50 ($104,090.02).

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services for ultra high net worth individuals; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

