Construction Partners Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:ROAD)

Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD) saw unusually large options trading on Thursday. Traders acquired 729 call options on the company. This is an increase of 885% compared to the typical volume of 74 call options.

In other news, Director Suntx Capital Management Corp. sold 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.85, for a total transaction of $61,700,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP John L. Harper sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.80, for a total value of $576,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 197,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,693,241.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,025,000 shares of company stock valued at $62,441,200 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 63.94% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ROAD. Exane Derivatives increased its holdings in shares of Construction Partners by 71.5% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Construction Partners by 1,700.0% during the 4th quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Construction Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $116,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Construction Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $146,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Construction Partners by 53.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 3,436 shares during the period. 66.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ROAD. Zacks Investment Research lowered Construction Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Construction Partners from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.57.

Shares of Construction Partners stock opened at $31.73 on Friday. Construction Partners has a 12-month low of $12.84 and a 12-month high of $36.58. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.28 and its 200-day moving average is $27.96.

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.02. Construction Partners had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 5.13%. The company had revenue of $190.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Construction Partners will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

Construction Partners, Inc, a civil infrastructure company, engages in the construction and maintenance of roadways across Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina. The company, through its subsidiaries, provides various products and services to public and private infrastructure projects, with a focus on highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential developments.

