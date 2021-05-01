Vornado Realty Trust (VNO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.63 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.63). Vornado Realty Trust had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 2.31%. On average, analysts expect Vornado Realty Trust to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Vornado Realty Trust alerts:

Shares of VNO opened at $45.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 5.28 and a quick ratio of 5.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.76 billion, a PE ratio of 157.76 and a beta of 1.48. Vornado Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $29.79 and a 12-month high of $49.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.97.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.63%. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.74%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vornado Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Vornado Realty Trust from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist upgraded Vornado Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Vornado Realty Trust from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $44.00 price target (down from $48.00) on shares of Vornado Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

About Vornado Realty Trust

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market Â New York City Â along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

See Also: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Vornado Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vornado Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.