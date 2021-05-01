Traders Buy Large Volume of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Call Options (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock investors acquired 7,992 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 810% compared to the average daily volume of 878 call options.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGK. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Systematic Alpha Investments LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $50,000.

Shares of VGK stock opened at $66.01 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $64.63 and a 200-day moving average of $60.49. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 1-year low of $43.38 and a 1-year high of $67.22.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

