Hydro One Limited (TSE:H) Expected to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.43 Per Share

Hydro One Limited (TSE:H) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Hydro One in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 26th. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny forecasts that the company will earn $0.43 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock.

Get Hydro One alerts:

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on H. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$32.00 price objective on shares of Hydro One in a report on Friday, April 9th. Raymond James downgraded Hydro One from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a C$32.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$30.29.

TSE H opened at C$29.47 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$29.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$29.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.86. The company has a market cap of C$17.61 billion and a PE ratio of 9.99. Hydro One has a 1 year low of C$24.64 and a 1 year high of C$31.05.

Hydro One (TSE:H) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.27 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.27. The business had revenue of C$1.87 billion during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.2536 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. Hydro One’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.98%.

Hydro One Company Profile

Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electricity transmission and distribution company in Ontario. It operates through three segments: Transmission Business, Distribution Business, and Other. The company owns and operates approximately 30,000 circuit kilometers (KMs) of high-voltage transmission lines and 124,000 circuit KMs of primary low-voltage distribution network.

Featured Article: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Hydro One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hydro One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.