Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) saw some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 20,192 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,721% compared to the typical volume of 1,109 call options.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SBNY shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $190.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $165.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $180.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Hovde Group raised shares of Signature Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $125.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $225.47.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Signature Bank in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in Signature Bank in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in Signature Bank by 44.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 170 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in Signature Bank in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Signature Bank in the 4th quarter valued at about $110,000. Institutional investors own 92.31% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SBNY opened at $251.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.50, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.98. Signature Bank has a one year low of $71.44 and a one year high of $260.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $231.68 and its 200-day moving average is $165.02.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.39. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 25.40%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.88 EPS. Research analysts expect that Signature Bank will post 9.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. Signature Bank’s payout ratio is 20.63%.

