iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:USIG) Shares Up 0.2%

iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:USIG) shares shot up 0.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $59.55 and last traded at $59.55. 630,287 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 1,182,897 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.45.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $59.18.

Featured Article: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.