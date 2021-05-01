Calibre Mining (CXB) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Calibre Mining (TSE:CXB) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.07 per share for the quarter.

Calibre Mining (TSE:CXB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.08. The business had revenue of C$103.85 million during the quarter.

TSE CXB opened at C$2.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market capitalization of C$670.98 million and a PE ratio of 9.10. Calibre Mining has a 1 year low of C$1.21 and a 1 year high of C$2.80. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$1.76 and its 200 day moving average is C$2.02.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a C$2.75 price objective on shares of Calibre Mining in a report on Thursday, April 15th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Calibre Mining from C$3.00 to C$2.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Calibre Mining to an “outperform” rating and set a C$2.50 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Calibre Mining currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$3.13.

Calibre Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in Nicaragua. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It holds 100% interests in the El Limon and La Libertad gold mines, the Pavon gold project, and other mineral concessions in Nicaragua; and the Borosi Gold-Silver-Copper project located in the North Atlantic Autonomous Region of Nicaragua, Central America The company was formerly known as TLC Ventures Corp.

