Standard Chartered (LON:STAN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Posted by on May 1st, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Standard Chartered (LON:STAN)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by research analysts at Shore Capital in a report issued on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on STAN. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 629 ($8.22) target price on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Standard Chartered from GBX 560 ($7.32) to GBX 670 ($8.75) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on Standard Chartered from GBX 550 ($7.19) to GBX 630 ($8.23) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 532.55 ($6.96).

Shares of STAN opened at GBX 519.60 ($6.79) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £16.21 billion and a PE ratio of 70.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 492.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 462.22. Standard Chartered has a 1-year low of GBX 334.25 ($4.37) and a 1-year high of GBX 533.20 ($6.97).

Standard Chartered Company Profile

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments.

Recommended Story: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Analyst Recommendations for Standard Chartered (LON:STAN)

Receive News & Ratings for Standard Chartered Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Chartered and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.