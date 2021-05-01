Standard Chartered (LON:STAN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Standard Chartered (LON:STAN)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by research analysts at Shore Capital in a report issued on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on STAN. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 629 ($8.22) target price on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Standard Chartered from GBX 560 ($7.32) to GBX 670 ($8.75) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on Standard Chartered from GBX 550 ($7.19) to GBX 630 ($8.23) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 532.55 ($6.96).

Shares of STAN opened at GBX 519.60 ($6.79) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £16.21 billion and a PE ratio of 70.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 492.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 462.22. Standard Chartered has a 1-year low of GBX 334.25 ($4.37) and a 1-year high of GBX 533.20 ($6.97).

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments.

