Analysts Anticipate Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $841.05 Million

Brokerages expect Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) to announce sales of $841.05 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Nielsen’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $852.14 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $830.00 million. Nielsen posted sales of $1.56 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 46.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nielsen will report full year sales of $3.47 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.46 billion to $3.48 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $3.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.49 billion to $3.65 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Nielsen.

Get Nielsen alerts:

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.10. Nielsen had a negative net margin of 2.38% and a positive return on equity of 22.28%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. Nielsen’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

NLSN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Nielsen in a research note on Friday, March 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Nielsen from $18.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Nielsen from $22.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Nielsen from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on shares of Nielsen from $20.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.60.

NYSE:NLSN opened at $25.65 on Friday. Nielsen has a fifty-two week low of $11.82 and a fifty-two week high of $26.74. The firm has a market cap of $9.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.07 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. Nielsen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.20%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Perpetual Ltd purchased a new stake in Nielsen in the third quarter valued at approximately $7,270,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Nielsen in the 3rd quarter worth about $64,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Nielsen by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 22,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Polianta Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Nielsen during the fourth quarter worth about $1,429,000. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Nielsen by 64.2% during the fourth quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 218,438 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,559,000 after acquiring an additional 85,399 shares during the last quarter.

About Nielsen

Nielsen Holdings Plc engages in the provision of global marketing data collection and analytics services. It operates through the Connect, Media, and Corporate business segments. The Connect segment consists principally of market research information and analytical services. The Media segment handles television, radio, online and mobile audience and advertising measurement, and corresponding analytics.

Further Reading: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nielsen (NLSN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nielsen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nielsen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.