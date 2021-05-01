Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $76.00.

DNLI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Denali Therapeutics from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. TheStreet upgraded Denali Therapeutics from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Denali Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 8th. They set a “positive” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Denali Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 19th.

In other Denali Therapeutics news, major shareholder Douglas K. Bratton sold 2,216,798 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $144,091,870.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Carole Ho sold 2,822 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.62, for a total value of $154,137.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,466,163 shares of company stock worth $159,691,322 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 19.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 180.1% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Denali Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 79,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,669,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after buying an additional 632 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Denali Therapeutics stock opened at $60.44 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.43. Denali Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $20.08 and a 12-month high of $93.94. The company has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.35 and a beta of 2.00.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $2.00. The business had revenue of $316.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.98 million. Denali Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 39.19% and a negative net margin of 968.59%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Denali Therapeutics will post -2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Denali Therapeutics Company Profile

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The company offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidates, including DNL201 that has completed Phase 1b clinical trials and DNL151, which are in Phase 1 and Phase 1b clinical trials for Parkinson's disease.

