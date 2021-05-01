Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) Upgraded at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) from a d rating to a c- rating in a report published on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Nordea Equity Research cut shares of Spotify Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $390.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $310.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $308.04.

Shares of SPOT opened at $252.12 on Wednesday. Spotify Technology has a twelve month low of $143.01 and a twelve month high of $387.44. The company has a market cap of $45.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.18 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $276.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $297.91.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.31. The company had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 8.73% and a negative return on equity of 30.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.20) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Spotify Technology will post -3.71 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Spotify Technology by 100.0% during the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Spotify Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Avion Wealth purchased a new stake in Spotify Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in Spotify Technology by 74.3% during the fourth quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Spotify Technology during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors own 55.93% of the company’s stock.

Spotify Technology Company Profile

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

