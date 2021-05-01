Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Upgraded to “B-” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

F has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays raised shares of Ford Motor from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Ford Motor from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Ford Motor from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Ford Motor has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.66.

Shares of Ford Motor stock opened at $11.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.35. Ford Motor has a 1 year low of $4.52 and a 1 year high of $13.62. The stock has a market cap of $45.91 billion, a PE ratio of -288.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.27.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.73. Ford Motor had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 2.48%. The company had revenue of $33.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.23) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ford Motor will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Hau N. Thai-Tang sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.87, for a total transaction of $1,158,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 727,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,364,868.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. acquired a new position in Ford Motor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $141,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in Ford Motor by 350.5% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 12,302 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 9,571 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Ford Motor by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 17,992 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 3,751 shares in the last quarter. Intrua Financial LLC grew its holdings in Ford Motor by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 17,217 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Ford Motor by 143.1% during the 1st quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 52,150 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $639,000 after acquiring an additional 30,700 shares in the last quarter. 48.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

