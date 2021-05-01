CVS Group (LON:CVSG) Price Target Raised to GBX 2,400 at Berenberg Bank

CVS Group (LON:CVSG) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 2,200 ($28.74) to GBX 2,400 ($31.36) in a report released on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 7.62% from the stock’s previous close.

CVSG stock opened at GBX 2,230 ($29.14) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.06. CVS Group has a one year low of GBX 863 ($11.28) and a one year high of GBX 2,300 ($30.05). The firm has a market capitalization of £1.58 billion and a PE ratio of 139.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,887.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,572.75.

In related news, insider Richard A. Connell purchased 5,000 shares of CVS Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,808 ($23.62) per share, with a total value of £90,400 ($118,108.18). Also, insider Richard Gray purchased 3,000 shares of CVS Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,872 ($24.46) per share, with a total value of £56,160 ($73,373.40).

CVS Group plc engages in veterinary, pet crematoria, online pharmacy, and retail businesses. The company operates through four segments: Veterinary Practices, Laboratories, Crematoria, and Animed Direct. It operates animal veterinary practices and complementary veterinary diagnostic businesses. The company also provides pet cremation and clinical waste services for veterinary practices and directly for pet owners.

