Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $40.33.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TCOM. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Trip.com Group in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Trip.com Group from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Trip.com Group from $38.50 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trip.com Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Trip.com Group from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TCOM. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $561,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $618,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,989,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $772,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS purchased a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $19,627,000.

NASDAQ:TCOM opened at $39.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.37 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.37. Trip.com Group has a 1-year low of $22.35 and a 1-year high of $45.19.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $1.47. The company had revenue of $761.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $761.78 million. Trip.com Group had a negative net margin of 9.55% and a negative return on equity of 2.45%. Trip.com Group’s revenue was down 35.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Trip.com Group will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trip.com Group Company Profile

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. It acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, including flight delay insurance, air accident insurance, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

