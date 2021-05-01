Oppenheimer Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer raised their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of CME Group in a report released on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer analyst O. Lau now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.72 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.70. Oppenheimer currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for CME Group’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.70 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $6.82 EPS.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 43.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.33 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Argus downgraded CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their target price on CME Group from $240.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of CME Group in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded CME Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $181.00 to $197.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $196.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:CME opened at $201.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $72.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.67 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. CME Group has a one year low of $146.89 and a one year high of $216.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $205.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $187.21.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a $0.90 dividend. This is a positive change from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.94%.

In related news, Director Dennis Suskind sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.32, for a total transaction of $183,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $470,215.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Bryan T. Durkin sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.58, for a total value of $2,151,380.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 74,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,600,047. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 23,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,528,390. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CME. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CME Group during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in CME Group by 624.0% during the 4th quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in CME Group during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC acquired a new position in CME Group during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CME Group during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 83.88% of the company’s stock.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

