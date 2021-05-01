Q2 2021 Earnings Forecast for Horizon Technology Finance Co. Issued By Oppenheimer (NASDAQ:HRZN)

Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer reduced their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Horizon Technology Finance in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Penn now forecasts that the investment management company will earn $0.29 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.30. Oppenheimer has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Horizon Technology Finance’s FY2021 earnings at $1.24 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.33 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on HRZN. Compass Point lowered Horizon Technology Finance from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $9.50 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 14th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Horizon Technology Finance from $11.50 to $14.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 price target on shares of Horizon Technology Finance in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Horizon Technology Finance from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.63.

Shares of HRZN opened at $16.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $325.14 million, a P/E ratio of 23.97 and a beta of 1.10. Horizon Technology Finance has a fifty-two week low of $8.71 and a fifty-two week high of $17.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.18 and a 200 day moving average of $13.61.

Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The investment management company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.03. Horizon Technology Finance had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 21.85%.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.26%. Horizon Technology Finance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.95%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HRZN. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 151,153 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,001,000 after acquiring an additional 32,601 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 82.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,650 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 19,222 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Horizon Technology Finance during the fourth quarter valued at $167,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 56.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 34,118 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 12,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Horizon Technology Finance during the fourth quarter valued at $163,000. 7.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Horizon Technology Finance Company Profile

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation is a business development company specializing in lending and and investing in development-stage investments. It focuses on making secured debt and venture lending investments to venture capital backed companies in the technology, life science, healthcare information and services, and cleantech industries.

