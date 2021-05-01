Allianz (FRA:ALV) PT Set at €230.00 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €230.00 ($270.59) price objective on Allianz (FRA:ALV) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ALV. UBS Group set a €215.00 ($252.94) target price on Allianz and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Berenberg Bank set a €250.00 ($294.12) price target on Allianz and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €205.00 ($241.18) price target on Allianz and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €225.00 ($264.71) price target on Allianz and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays set a €225.00 ($264.71) target price on shares of Allianz and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €219.00 ($257.65).

FRA ALV opened at €216.40 ($254.59) on Tuesday. Allianz has a fifty-two week low of €167.30 ($196.82) and a fifty-two week high of €206.80 ($243.29). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €216.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €197.53.

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.

