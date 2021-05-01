Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE) PT Set at €47.00 by Baader Bank

Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE) has been assigned a €47.00 ($55.29) target price by investment analysts at Baader Bank in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Baader Bank’s target price points to a potential upside of 30.37% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on FPE. Independent Research set a €45.00 ($52.94) price target on shares of Fuchs Petrolub and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. UBS Group set a €41.00 ($48.24) target price on shares of Fuchs Petrolub and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a €37.00 ($43.53) target price on shares of Fuchs Petrolub and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Nord/LB set a €45.00 ($52.94) target price on shares of Fuchs Petrolub and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €50.00 ($58.82) target price on shares of Fuchs Petrolub and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €46.45 ($54.65).

Get Fuchs Petrolub alerts:

Shares of FPE stock opened at €36.05 ($42.41) on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of €35.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €36.23. Fuchs Petrolub has a one year low of €37.40 ($44.00) and a one year high of €44.80 ($52.71).

Fuchs Petrolub SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties worldwide. It offers engine and gear oils, central hydraulic oils, greases, shock absorber fluids, biodegradable lubricants; service fluids and dry coating products; multi-purpose/long-life, wheel bearing, food grade, and biodegradable greases; greases for plain and roller bearings, extreme temperatures, rail vehicles, machine tools, and central lubricating systems; gear boxes; and assembly pastes and greases in spray cans; slide way, hydraulic, refrigeration, compressor, machine, textile machine, industrial, turbine, and cylinder oils; and biodegradable, open gear, and chain lubricants, as well as release agents.

See Also: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for Fuchs Petrolub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fuchs Petrolub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.