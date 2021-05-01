Seaport Global Securities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) – Equities researchers at Seaport Global Securities increased their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Graphic Packaging in a report issued on Wednesday, April 28th. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Weintraub now forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $0.27 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.25. Seaport Global Securities has a “Buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Graphic Packaging’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.36 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.27 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Graphic Packaging in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Graphic Packaging in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Graphic Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Graphic Packaging in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Graphic Packaging from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Shares of Graphic Packaging stock opened at $18.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Graphic Packaging has a 52-week low of $12.11 and a 52-week high of $18.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.53.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 2.12% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GPK. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Graphic Packaging by 21.6% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 27,353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 4,865 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Graphic Packaging during the third quarter worth $192,000. Aurora Investment Counsel increased its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 61,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $941,000 after buying an additional 1,920 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging in the 3rd quarter valued at $714,000. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 210,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,966,000 after acquiring an additional 21,576 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.20% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.48%.

About Graphic Packaging

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides paper-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies; and barrier packaging products that protect against moisture, hot and cold temperature, grease, oil, oxygen, sunlight, insects, and other potential product-damaging factors.

