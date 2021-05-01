Q2 2021 Earnings Forecast for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Issued By Wedbush

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) – Investment analysts at Wedbush boosted their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Alphabet in a report issued on Wednesday, April 28th. Wedbush analyst Y. Arounian now anticipates that the information services provider will earn $19.35 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $14.28. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $2,953.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Alphabet’s Q3 2021 earnings at $20.23 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $25.14 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $91.02 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $24.89 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $22.80 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $24.99 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $32.93 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $105.55 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $126.87 EPS.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.74 by $10.55. The firm had revenue of $55.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.40 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $9.87 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on GOOG. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Alphabet from $2,400.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,510.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,495.63.

GOOG stock opened at $2,410.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 trillion, a PE ratio of 46.57, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. Alphabet has a 1-year low of $1,299.00 and a 1-year high of $2,452.38. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,181.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,915.40.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GOOG. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the first quarter worth approximately $800,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in Alphabet by 121.4% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 279 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates grew its stake in Alphabet by 2.7% during the first quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 11,879 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $24,573,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Crew Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the first quarter worth approximately $420,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 2.8% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,241 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,636,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. 31.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 70 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,085.54, for a total value of $145,987.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,507.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 30 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,152.94, for a total value of $64,588.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,079,740.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 20,104 shares of company stock valued at $42,565,228. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

