Q2 2021 Earnings Estimate for Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Issued By Piper Sandler

Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Illumina in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Mah now expects that the life sciences company will earn $1.33 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.24. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $510.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Illumina’s Q3 2022 earnings at $2.37 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $2.57 EPS.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The life sciences company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.53. Illumina had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 19.70%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.64 earnings per share.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on ILMN. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Illumina from $360.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Illumina from $385.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Illumina in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $325.00 price objective for the company. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Illumina from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $390.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Illumina from $410.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $376.89.

NASDAQ:ILMN opened at $392.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $57.35 billion, a PE ratio of 91.15, a P/E/G ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $404.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $379.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 3.88. Illumina has a fifty-two week low of $260.42 and a fifty-two week high of $555.77.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ILMN. Private Ocean LLC grew its holdings in Illumina by 238.1% during the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 71 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Illumina in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illumina in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illumina in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illumina in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 314 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.02, for a total value of $126,234.28. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,620,366.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay T. Flatley sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.83, for a total value of $1,607,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 156,933 shares in the company, valued at $63,060,387.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 13,428 shares of company stock worth $5,564,046. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

