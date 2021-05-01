Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give Stratec (ETR:SBS) a €151.00 Price Target

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €151.00 ($177.65) price objective on Stratec (ETR:SBS) in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €129.00 ($151.76) price target on Stratec and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Warburg Research set a €112.00 ($131.76) price objective on Stratec and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €130.00 ($152.94) price target on Stratec and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of Stratec stock opened at €117.80 ($138.59) on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €114.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of €120.37. Stratec has a 12-month low of €74.50 ($87.65) and a 12-month high of €145.00 ($170.59). The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion and a P/E ratio of 55.41. The company has a current ratio of 4.38, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.51.

STRATEC SE designs and manufactures automation and instrumentation solutions in the fields of in-vitro diagnostics and life sciences in Germany and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Instrumentation, Diatron, and Smart Consumables. The Instrumentation segment designs and manufactures automated analyzer systems, including service parts and consumables for clinical diagnostics and biotechnology customers.

