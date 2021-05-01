CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV) vs. ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) Head-To-Head Contrast

CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV) and ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

27.0% of CB Financial Services shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.4% of ServisFirst Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.3% of CB Financial Services shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.5% of ServisFirst Bancshares shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

CB Financial Services has a beta of 0.81, meaning that its stock price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ServisFirst Bancshares has a beta of 1.25, meaning that its stock price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares CB Financial Services and ServisFirst Bancshares’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CB Financial Services $60.47 million 1.93 $14.33 million $2.38 9.03 ServisFirst Bancshares $414.79 million 8.25 $149.24 million $2.74 23.08

ServisFirst Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than CB Financial Services. CB Financial Services is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ServisFirst Bancshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for CB Financial Services and ServisFirst Bancshares, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CB Financial Services 0 1 0 0 2.00 ServisFirst Bancshares 0 3 0 0 2.00

CB Financial Services currently has a consensus target price of $20.00, indicating a potential downside of 6.98%. ServisFirst Bancshares has a consensus target price of $40.00, indicating a potential downside of 36.75%. Given CB Financial Services’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe CB Financial Services is more favorable than ServisFirst Bancshares.

Profitability

This table compares CB Financial Services and ServisFirst Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CB Financial Services -15.62% 6.05% 0.65% ServisFirst Bancshares 38.46% 17.79% 1.57%

Dividends

CB Financial Services pays an annual dividend of $0.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.5%. ServisFirst Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. CB Financial Services pays out 40.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. ServisFirst Bancshares pays out 29.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. CB Financial Services has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and ServisFirst Bancshares has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Summary

ServisFirst Bancshares beats CB Financial Services on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

CB Financial Services Company Profile

CB Financial Services, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses in southwestern Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Ohio. The company's primary deposit products include demand deposits, NOW accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products. Its loan products comprise residential real estate loans, such as one- to four-family mortgage loans, home equity installment loans, and home equity lines of credit; commercial real estate loans that are secured primarily by improved properties, such as retail facilities, office buildings, and other non-residential buildings; construction loans to individuals to finance the construction of residential dwellings, as well as for the construction of commercial properties, including hotels, apartment buildings, housing developments, and owner-occupied properties used for businesses; commercial and industrial loans, and lines of credit; consumer loans consisting of indirect auto loans, secured and unsecured loans, and lines of credit; and other loans. In addition, the company conducts insurance agency activities by offering property and casualty, commercial liability, surety, and other insurance products. It operates through its main office and twenty-one branch offices in Greene, Allegheny, Washington, Fayette, and Westmoreland counties in southwestern Pennsylvania; Brooke, Marshall, Ohio, Upshur, and Wetzel counties in West Virginia; and Belmont County in Ohio, as well as two loan production offices in Fayette and Allegheny County. The company was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Carmichaels, Pennsylvania.

ServisFirst Bancshares Company Profile

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides various banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. Its loan products include commercial lending products, such as seasonal, bridge, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, acquisition of property, and plant and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans. The company also offers other banking products and services comprising telephone and mobile banking, direct deposit, Internet banking, traveler's checks, safe deposit boxes, attorney trust accounts, automatic account transfers, automated teller machines, and debit card systems, as well as Visa credit cards; treasury and cash management services; wire transfer, night depository, banking-by-mail, and remote capture services; and correspondent banking services to other financial institutions. In addition, it holds and manages participations in residential mortgages and commercial real estate loans originated by ServisFirst Bank in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, and Tennessee. It operates 21 full-service banking offices located in Jefferson, Shelby, Madison, Montgomery, Houston, Mobile, and Baldwin Counties in Alabama; Escambia and Hillsborough Counties in Florida; Cobb and Douglas Counties in Georgia; Charleston County, South Carolina; and Davidson County, Tennessee, as well as loan production offices in Columbus, Georgia, Sarasota, Florida, and Summerville, South Carolina. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama.

