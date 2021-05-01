Colabor Group (GCL) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Colabor Group (TSE:GCL) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 3rd.

Colabor Group (TSE:GCL) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$133.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$128.60 million.

Get Colabor Group alerts:

GCL stock opened at C$1.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$114.19 million and a P/E ratio of -13.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.64, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.83. Colabor Group has a 52-week low of C$0.27 and a 52-week high of C$1.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.89.

Colabor Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in Canada. It operates in two segments, Distribution and Wholesale. The Distribution segment offers frozen products, dry staples, dairy products, meat, fish, seafood, fruits and vegetables, disposables, and sanitation products.

Read More: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for Colabor Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colabor Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.