Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. Lowered by Analyst (NASDAQ:AUPH)

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) – Analysts at SVB Leerink reduced their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 26th. SVB Leerink analyst J. Schwartz now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($0.33) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.30). SVB Leerink has a “Buy” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.13) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.95) EPS.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on AUPH. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.71.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $13.27 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.03 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.19. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $11.60 and a one year high of $20.50.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $50.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.06 million. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 173,992.23% and a negative return on equity of 36.98%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 550.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 812,324 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,234,000 after purchasing an additional 687,500 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 700,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,681,000 after acquiring an additional 145,000 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 76.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 666,597 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,219,000 after buying an additional 288,250 shares in the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 316.8% during the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 414,931 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,388,000 after buying an additional 315,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 35.3% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 406,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,668,000 after buying an additional 106,000 shares in the last quarter. 51.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in Japan and China. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

