Parkland (PKI) to Release Earnings on Monday

Parkland (TSE:PKI) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 3rd. Analysts expect Parkland to post earnings of C$0.42 per share for the quarter.

Parkland (TSE:PKI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported C$0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.39 by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.05 billion.

Shares of Parkland stock opened at C$39.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 175.42. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.11. Parkland has a 1-year low of C$30.12 and a 1-year high of C$45.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$38.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$39.29.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PKI shares. UBS Group reiterated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Parkland in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of Parkland from C$46.00 to C$44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$50.00 target price on shares of Parkland in a research note on Monday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Parkland from C$45.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Raymond James set a C$50.00 target price on shares of Parkland and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$47.73.

In related news, Senior Officer Colin Peter Kilty sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$39.21, for a total value of C$196,052.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,131,455.30.

About Parkland

Parkland Corporation operates as a marketer, distributor, and refiner of fuel and petroleum products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canada, International, USA, Supply, and Corporate segments. The Canada segment supplies and supports a coast-to-coast network of 1,860 retail gas stations under the Ultramar, Esso, Fas Gas Plus, Chevron, Pioneer, and Race Trac as well as operates convenience stores under the On the Run/MarchÃ© Express brand.

