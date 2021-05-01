Parkland (PKI) to Release Earnings on Monday

Parkland (TSE:PKI) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 3rd. Analysts expect Parkland to post earnings of C$0.42 per share for the quarter.
Parkland (TSE:PKI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported C$0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.39 by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.05 billion.
Shares of Parkland stock opened at C$39.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 175.42. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.11. Parkland has a 1-year low of C$30.12 and a 1-year high of C$45.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$38.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$39.29.
In related news, Senior Officer Colin Peter Kilty sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$39.21, for a total value of C$196,052.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,131,455.30.
About Parkland
Parkland Corporation operates as a marketer, distributor, and refiner of fuel and petroleum products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canada, International, USA, Supply, and Corporate segments. The Canada segment supplies and supports a coast-to-coast network of 1,860 retail gas stations under the Ultramar, Esso, Fas Gas Plus, Chevron, Pioneer, and Race Trac as well as operates convenience stores under the On the Run/MarchÃ© Express brand.
