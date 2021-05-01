GlycoMimetics (GLYC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, May 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.32) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32). The company had revenue of $0.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.00 million. On average, analysts expect GlycoMimetics to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:GLYC opened at $2.40 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.96 and its 200 day moving average is $3.45. GlycoMimetics has a fifty-two week low of $2.38 and a fifty-two week high of $5.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.69 million, a PE ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 2.46.

Several equities analysts have commented on GLYC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised GlycoMimetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of GlycoMimetics in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th.

GlycoMimetics Company Profile

GlycoMimetics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel glycomimetic drugs to address unmet medical needs resulting from diseases in the United States. The company's drug candidate include rivipansel, a pan-selectin antagonist for the treatment of vaso-occlusive crisis in sickle cell disease.

