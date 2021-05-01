Comparing Grow Capital (OTCMKTS:GRWC) & VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Grow Capital (OTCMKTS:GRWC) and VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Grow Capital and VeriSign’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Grow Capital $2.37 million 12.16 -$2.35 million N/A N/A VeriSign $1.23 billion 20.00 $612.30 million $5.15 42.48

VeriSign has higher revenue and earnings than Grow Capital.

Profitability

This table compares Grow Capital and VeriSign’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Grow Capital -127.90% -442.92% -120.32% VeriSign 63.32% -54.86% 43.14%

Risk and Volatility

Grow Capital has a beta of 0.44, meaning that its share price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, VeriSign has a beta of 0.87, meaning that its share price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

90.3% of VeriSign shares are held by institutional investors. 43.9% of Grow Capital shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of VeriSign shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Grow Capital and VeriSign, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Grow Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A VeriSign 0 0 2 0 3.00

VeriSign has a consensus price target of $246.50, indicating a potential upside of 12.68%. Given VeriSign’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe VeriSign is more favorable than Grow Capital.

Summary

VeriSign beats Grow Capital on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Grow Capital Company Profile

Grow Capital, Inc. operates in the financial technology sector. It provides software, technology, and services to financial services firms and advisors. The company's software suite delivers customized back office compliance, multi-pay commission processing, and new client application submission system, as well as digital engagement marketing services centric to financial services. It also provides software customization, licensing, and subscription service contracts, as well as ongoing customization and maintenance services; and ad hoc services, including web hosting, website development, and other complementary professional services. The company was incorporated in 1999 and is based in Henderson, Nevada.

VeriSign Company Profile

VeriSign, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce. VeriSign, Inc. was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Reston, Virginia.

