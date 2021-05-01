Trisura Group (TSE:TSU) PT Raised to C$140.00 at TD Securities

Trisura Group (TSE:TSU) had its price objective increased by TD Securities from C$135.00 to C$140.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

TSU has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Trisura Group from C$110.00 to C$126.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Cormark lifted their price target on Trisura Group from C$105.00 to C$130.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Trisura Group from C$161.00 to C$177.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Raymond James upgraded Trisura Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$100.00 to C$119.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on Trisura Group from C$130.00 to C$140.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Trisura Group has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$133.63.

TSE:TSU opened at C$131.09 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.54, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$118.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$99.73. The company has a market cap of C$1.35 billion and a P/E ratio of 39.97. Trisura Group has a 52-week low of C$39.39 and a 52-week high of C$132.23.

Trisura Group (TSE:TSU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported C$0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.78 by C$0.18. The company had revenue of C$69.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$47.93 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Trisura Group will post 5.6599999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Trisura Group

Trisura Group Ltd., a specialty insurance company, operates in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contract surety bonds, such as performance, and labor and material payment bonds primarily for the construction industry; commercial surety bonds, including license and permit, tax and excise, and fiduciary bonds to governments, regulatory bodies, or courts to guarantee compliance with legal or fiduciary obligations; and developer surety bonds comprising bonds to secure real estate developers' legislated deposit and warranty obligations on residential projects.

