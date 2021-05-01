Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HDD) Given Sell Rating at DZ Bank

DZ Bank reaffirmed their sell rating on shares of Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HDD) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Separately, Warburg Research set a €0.90 ($1.06) price objective on shares of Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th.

Shares of HDD opened at €1.34 ($1.58) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 526.32, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €1.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of €0.96. Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of €0.47 ($0.55) and a 1-year high of €1.55 ($1.82). The stock has a market cap of $409.03 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.15.

Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft manufactures, sells, and deals in printing press and other print media industry products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia/Pacific, Eastern Europe, North America, and South America. The company operates through Heidelberg Digital Technology, Heidelberg Lifecycle Solutions, and Heidelberg Financial Services segments.

