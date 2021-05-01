Krones (ETR:KRN) PT Set at €115.00 by Warburg Research

Krones (ETR:KRN) has been assigned a €115.00 ($135.29) price target by equities researchers at Warburg Research in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s price target indicates a potential upside of 58.62% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on KRN. Baader Bank set a €82.00 ($96.47) price target on Krones and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €77.00 ($90.59) price target on Krones and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €63.00 ($74.12) price target on Krones and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Independent Research set a €73.00 ($85.88) target price on Krones and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, UBS Group set a €94.00 ($110.59) target price on Krones and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €80.75 ($95.00).

Krones stock opened at €72.50 ($85.29) on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €69.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is €65.35. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.93. Krones has a 12-month low of €48.26 ($56.78) and a 12-month high of €78.35 ($92.18). The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.61.

Krones AG, together with its subsidiaries, plans, develops, and manufactures machines and lines for the fields of process, filling, and packaging technology, and intralogistics in Germany and internationally. It operates in two segments, Machines and Lines for Product Filling and Decoration, and Machines and Lines for Beverage Production/Process Technology.

